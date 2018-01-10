Glebe Rangers boss full of praise for his squad

Glebe Rangers boss Jason Wilmont was full of pride following the performance of his players in Saturday’s Irish Cup tie against Linfield.

The Glebe produced a resolute performance to restrict the cup holders to a single-goal advantage at half-time.

Unfortunately, the Blues went on to score four more after the restart as the Ballymoney men tired.

But Wilmont was justifiably full of praise for his players at the final whistle.

“I thought we done very well, I’m very proud tonight,” the Glebe boss said afterwards.

“We kept Linfield to 1-0 at half time, but the second half was always going to be tough.

“We stood up as long as we could, but we ran out of legs in the end.

“We knew it was going to be a backs-to-the-wall job.

“We kept a good shape, especially in the first half and I was pleased about that.

“We had a gameplan and it worked really well in the first 45 minutes.

“They were winning by only one goal at the break and I knew David would be giving them a bit of a rollicking.

“So we knew what to expect in the second half.

“Our workrate and shape were excellent, we had a plan to try and keep it as tight as possible.

“We know what Linfield are like and the players they have, they are going to come at you and try and score goals.

“Obviously 5-0 is a big scoreline, but for our boys it’s a learning curve and it was a great workout for us.”