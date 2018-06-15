FOOTBALL RUMOUR MILL: Arsenal targeting Borussia Dortmund and Germany star | Chelsea turn down Arsenal offer for David Luiz | West Ham considering making a move for Man United defender

Arsenal are interested in signing Borussia Dortmund and Germany star Mario Gotze. Dortmund are believed to want £18m for the 26-year-old. (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea have turned down an £18m offer from London rivals Arsenal for Brazil defender David Luiz. (Le 10 Sport)

West Ham are considering making a move for Manchester United defender Chris Smalling. (Metro)

West Ham have offered £25m plus £5m in add-ons for Lazio's Brazilian winger Felipe Anderson. (Daily Mail)

Italian champions Juventus plan to bid for Crystal Palace's Dutch defender Patrick van Aanholt. (The Sun)

Newcastle United want £20m for Serbia striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, who spent time on loan at Fulham last season. (Sky Sports)

Roma president James Pallotta claims he was joking when he suggested the club's Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson could be set for a move to Real Madrid. (Goal)

Arsenal's Jack Wilshere has hinted he could leave the club with a post on Instagram. The 26-year-old midfielder's contract expires at the end of June. (Telegraph)

Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says he will "take bets" on Poland striker Robert Lewandowski still being at the club next season. (ESPN)