FOOTBALL: Luke nets Swansea scholarship

Rising football star, Luke McKendry, has been offered a two-year scholarship with Premiership side Swansea, following a series of trials in December.

The Year 12 student from Loreto College was scouted while playing locally, and went on a week of trials before Christmas, which led to him being offered this impressive opportunity.

During his first two years at Swansea, he will live with a family, attend College for one and a half days each week studying Sports Science, and train full time.

The adventure begins for Luke on 1st July, shortly after the completion of his GCSE examinations.

Luke is a well-known talent in Loreto and locally: as well as representing Loreto in both soccer and gaelic football to a high standard, he has played for Coleraine FC through its junior levels, as well as representing his county in the SuperCupNI.

Luke was congratulated on this wonderful achievement by Mr L Shaw, Head of Year 12, and by Mr Michael James, College Principal on behalf of all the staff and students of the College.