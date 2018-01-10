FOOTBALL: Irish Cup match is switched

Coleraine will host north west neighbours Institute in the sixth round of the Irish Cup.

The Bannsiders were originally drawn away to ‘Stute in Saturday evening’s draw, however the game has been switched to The Showgrounds due to their opponents’ ongoing ground issues.

Institute have been feeling the effects of life on the road since the Riverside Stadium was devastated by overnight flooding last August - and have been playing their home games at Wilton Park since October.

The switch was made official on Monday, and was the topic of conversation for Coleraine boss Oran Kearney following Saturday’s 7-0 win over Lisburn Distillery.

“Institute have been very unfortunate with the flooding and everything else which has come off the back of that,” he said.

“So I’m not sure where the game will be played at this moment.

“For this area it’s a great draw, there are good links between the two clubs, and it makes for an interesting tie.

“Obviously we played Institute in the North West Cup final earlier this season, but it will be a very different team which takes to the field for the Irish Cup tie.”

Stephen Dooley made a goal-scoring return for the Bannsiders on Saturday and Kearney was delighted with his overall contribution.

“The best way to describe Stephen’s performance was that he looked like he enjoyed himself,” he said.

“His celebration when he scored showed exactly what it means for him to be back playing in the colours of his hometown club.

“It’s great he got off the mark nice and early, but his overall performance oozed class today.”