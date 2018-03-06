FOOTBALL: Harry Gregg Foundation SSGC Charity Day

This Saturday morning at the Ulster University’s Coleraine campus the Harry Gregg Foundation’s Small Side Games Centre (SSGC) hosts its annual Charity Day.

This year’s chosen charity is the Cancer Fund for Children NI.

A charity which supports children, teenagers and young people diagnosed with cancer.

It also supports brothers, sisters, mums and dads too. Working in homes, hospitals and communities across Northern Ireland.

It is the aim to raise awareness and some financial support for a team of Specialists who understand what children and families effected by cancer are going through.

The Harry Gregg Foundation Small Sided Games Centre caters for significant numbers of young children each week and this is an opportunity for us all to reflect our good fortune, dig deep and prevent other children from having to face cancer alone!