FOOTBALL: Fun at Let Them Play FA Cup

Sandelford School, Coleraine, won an historic double today at the 2018 Hughes Insurance Schools FA Cup winning both the Under 15 and Over 15 Cups at an action packed Lisburn Leisureplex.

This annual 5-a-side cup competition for schools catering for Learning Disability provided a platform for over a 100 goals today as 12 schools enjoyed the occasion.

Pictured at the tournament are Sandleford Special School from Coleraine who won the over 15 tournament beating Roddensvale Special School from Larne in the final.''Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Hughes Insurance Mascot, Harry Hughes was on hand to encourage the children in what was a fun-filled morning of competitive football. In the under 15 section, Glenveagh of Belfast claimed third spot. The final was contested between Sandleford and St. Gerards of Belfast and it was Sandleford who ran out victorious with an impressive 4-0 scoreline. In the Over 15 section it was Tor Bank from Dundonald who claimed the bronze medals with some impressive displays. Sandleford claimed the impressive double, the first time this has happened in the Schools FA Cup, with a fine 3-0 victory over Roddensvale of Larne.

IFA Disability Manager, Alan Crooks: “The Schools FA Cup is always an enjoyable occasion with lots of smiles and celebration. It was great to have the support of Hughes Insurance this year and their volunteers and Harry Hughes really added to the Event. I would not only like to congratulate Sandleford, who were superb in both sections winning an incredible double, but all the competing schools. The games were played in a wonderful spirit and it is great to see such joy from so many children from all across Northern Ireland.”