FOOTBALL: Cathcart’s Centra 2008 Tournament

It was another busy afternoon at Meadowbank on Saturday when we hosted our Cathcart’s Centra 2008 Tournament.
There was 24 teams competing from across the province, and thankfully the weather held up to make it a very enjoyable day for all.
The winners from the day were: Red Cup - Linfield; Red Shield - Ballymoney; Blue Cup - Dungiven Celtic; Blue Shield - Cookstown Youth.
Organisers would like to take this opportunity to thank the following:
All the teams and supporters for coming down and competing in our tournament.
Meadowbank Sports Arena for their superb facilities and co-operation.
Rainey Old Boys Rugby Club for the use of their facilites.
Ryan Cathcart of Cathcart’s Centra for sponsoring the tournament.
The catering suppliers on the day.
Photographer Mickey McGrogan.
All our club volunteers on the day.