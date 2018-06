Danske Bank Premiership 2018-19 Fixtures released

The fixtures for the new Danske Bank Premiership season have been released.

Newly promoted clubs Newry City and Insitute will meet each other on the opening day of the new Irish League Danske Bank Premiership season when it kicks off on Saturday, August 4,.

Institute, who won the Bluefin Sport Championship last season will entertain Newry,, who won a play-off against Carrick to earn promotion.

Champions Crusaders will entertain Ards, while last year's runners's-up and Irish Cup winners, Coleraine are at home to Warrenpoint.

Saturday August 4

Coleraine v Warrenpoint Town

Crusaders v Ards

Dungannon Swifts v Ballymena United

Glenavon v Linfield

Glentoran v Cliftonville

Institute v Newry City

Saturday, August 11

Ards v Glentoran

Ballymena United v Crusaders

Cliftonville v Coleraine

Linfield v Institute

Newry City v Dungannon Swifts

Warrenpoint Town v Glenavon

Defending Danske Bank Premiership Champions, Crusaders

Saturday August 18

Ballymena United v Ards

Crusaders v Linfield

Dungannon Swifts v Cliftonville

Glentoran v Coleraine

Institute v Warrenpoint Town

Newry City v Glenavon

Saturday August 25

Ards v Newry City

Cliftonville v Linfield

Coleraine v Institute

Glenavon v Ballymena United

Glentoran v Dungannon Swifts

Warrenpoint Town v Crusaders

Saturday. September 1

Ballymena United v Warrenpoint Town

Crusaders v Coleraine

Glenavon v Glentoran

Institute v Dungannon Swifts

Linfield v Ards

Newry City v Cliftonville

Friday September 7

Ards v Glenavon

Cliftonville v Institute

Coleraine v Ballymena United

Dungannon Swifts v Crusaders

Glentoran v Newry City

Warrenpoint Town v Linfield

Newly promoted Newry City

Saturday, September 15

Ards v Coleraine

Ballymena United v Glentoran

Crusaders v Newry City

Institute v Glenavon

Linfield v Dungannon Swifts

Warrenpoint Town v Cliftonville

Saturday, September 22

Cliftonville v Ballymena United

Coleraine v Linfield

Dungannon Swifts v Ards

Glenavon v Crusaders

Glentoran v Institute

Newry City v Warrenpoint Town

Saturday, September 29

Cliftonville v Ards

Glenavon v Dungannon Swifts

Institute v Crusaders

Linfield v Ballymena United

Newry City v Coleraine

Warrenpoint Town v Glentoran

Saturday, October 6

Ards v Institute

Ballymena United v Newry City

Coleraine v Glenavon

Crusaders v Cliftonville

Dungannon Swifts v Warrenpoint Town

Glentoran v Linfield

Last season's Bluefin Sport Championship winners, Institute

Saturday, October 13

Crusaders v Glentoran

Dungannon Swifts v Coleraine

Glenavon v Cliftonville

Institute v Ballymena United

Linfield v Newry City

Warrenpoint Town v Ards

Saturday, October 20

Ards v Linfield

Ballymena United v Dungannon Swifts

Cliftonville v Warrenpoint Town

Coleraine v Crusaders

Glentoran v Glenavon

Newry City v Institute

Saturday, October 27

Coleraine v Cliftonville

Crusaders v Ballymena United

Dungannon Swifts v Linfield

Glenavon v Newry City

Glentoran v Ards

Warrenpoint Town v Institute

Saturday, November 3

Ards v Dungannon Swifts

Ballymena United v Glenavon

Cliftonville v Glentoran

Institute v Coleraine

Linfield v Warrenpoint Town

Newry City v Crusaders

Saturday November 10

Ards v Crusaders

Cliftonville v Newry City

Dungannon Swifts v Institute

Glenavon v Warrenpoint Town

Glentoran v Ballymena United

Linfield v Coleraine

Saturday, November 17

Ballymena United v Cliftonville

Coleraine v Glentoran

Crusaders v Glenavon

Institute v Linfield

Newry City v Ards

Warrenpoint Town v Dungannon Swifts

Saturday November 24

Crusaders v Institute

Dungannon Swifts v Glentoran

Glenavon v Ards

Linfield v Cliftonville

Newry City v Ballymena United

Warrenpoint Town v Coleraine

Saturday, December 1

Ards v Warrenpoint Town

Ballymena United v Linfield

Cliftonville v Dungannon Swifts

Coleraine v Newry City

Glenavon v Institute

Glentoran v Crusaders

Saturday December 8

Cliftonville v Glenavon

Coleraine v Ards

Dungannon Swifts v Newry City

Institute v Glentoran

Linfield v Crusaders

Warrenpoint Town v Ballymena United

Saturday, December 15

Ards v Cliftonville

Ballymena United v Institute

Crusaders v Dungannon Swifts

Glenavon v Coleraine

Glentoran v Warrenpoint Town

Newry City v Linfield

Saturday, December 22

Ards v Ballymena United

Coleraine v Dungannon Swifts

Crusaders v Warrenpoint Town

Institute v Cliftonville

Linfield v Glenavon

Newry City v Glentoran

Wednesday, December 26

Ballymena United v Coleraine

Cliftonville v Crusaders

Dungannon Swifts v Glenavon

Institute v Ards

Linfield v Glentoran

Warrenpoint Town v Newry City

Saturday, December 29

Ballymena United v Newry City

Cliftonville v Linfield

Dungannon Swifts v Ards

Glenavon v Institute

Glentoran v Crusaders

Warrenpoint Town v Coleraine

2019

Tuesday, January 1

Ards v Linfield

Coleraine v Cliftonville

Crusaders v Ballymena United

Glenavon v Warrenpoint Town

Glentoran v Dungannon Swifts

Newry City v Institute

Saturday, January 12

Ballymena United v Dungannon Swifts

Cliftonville v Ards

Coleraine v Glenavon

Institute v Glentoran

Linfield v Warrenpoint Town

Newry City v Crusaders

Saturday, January 19

Ards v Coleraine

Crusaders v Linfield

Dungannon Swifts v Cliftonville

Glenavon v Ballymena United

Glentoran v Newry City

Warrenpoint Town v Institute

Saturday, January 26

Cliftonville v Glenavon

Coleraine v Dungannon Swifts

Institute v Crusaders

Linfield v Glentoran

Newry City v Warrenpoint Town

Saturday, February 9

Cliftonville v Newry City

Dungannon Swifts v Crusaders

Glenavon v Ards

Institute v Ballymena United

Linfield v Coleraine

Warrenpoint Town v Glentoran

Friday, February 15

Ards v Institute

Ballymena United v Cliftonville

Crusaders v Coleraine

Dungannon Swifts v Warrenpoint Town

Glentoran v Glenavon

Newry City v Linfield

Saturday, February 23

Ards v Newry City

Coleraine v Glentoran

Crusaders v Glenavon

Institute v Dungannon Swifts

Linfield v Ballymena United

Warrenpoint Town v Cliftonville

Saturday, March 9

Cliftonville v Institute

Coleraine v Ballymena United

Dungannon Swifts v Newry City

Glenavon v Linfield

Glentoran v Ards

Warrenpoint Town v Crusaders

Saturday, March 16

Ards v Warrenpoint Town

Ballymena United v Glentoran

Crusaders v Cliftonville

Glenavon v Dungannon Swifts

Linfield v Institute

Newry City v Coleraine

Saturday, March 23

Ards v Crusaders

Cliftonville v Glentoran

Dungannon Swifts v Linfield

Institute v Coleraine

Newry City v Glenavon

Warrenpoint Town v Ballymena United

Split Fixtures to be announced after this date.