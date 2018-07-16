Conrad thrilled with awards double for Bertie Peacock Youths

Midfielder Conrad Mullan ended an excellent season by winning an awards double for Bertie Peacock Youths under-11s.

The Glenullin-based playmaker scooped the prestigious Managers’ Player of the Year award for his consistently strong performances throughout the season.

The former skipper bagged many important goals from midfield during the campaign, enough to earn him the Top Goalscorer Award.

His midfield partner, Luka Rogers, who also had an outstanding season, deservedly won the Parents’ Player of the Year vote.

Head Coach Chris was particularly delighted that the team’s new goalkeeper Ashton Kane had won the Most Improved Award and he praised his desire to improve and do everything for the team.

Andrew Culbert got the nod for Goal of the Season and Callum McAuley won a close vote for Players’ Player of the Season.

Coaches Chris, Darren, Michael and Davy wish to congratulate all the players for their efforts this season as the team now looks forward to their second appearance at the Foyle Cup.