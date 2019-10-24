Coleraine to bring fans up to speed on Showgrounds redevelopment plans

Coleraine FC are urging fans to attend a very important meeting with regards to the redevelopment of The Showgrounds.

The clubs have recently stated their aim to install a 4G surface at the end of this current season.

But the Bannsiders all also planning other redevelopment work at the Ballycastle Road venue which will be revealed during the meeting at the Social Club on Friday 1 November.

The installation of a synthetic surface has the approval of first-team boss Oran Kearney, who believes it can provide ‘a real foundation’ for the club to move forward.

“This can’t be a possibility, it has to happen, and we’re all in agreement,” he continued.

“That’s why I’m glad it’s out there because it has to happen and it will happen.

“With everything that’s been spoken about other teams, where they’re going and finances and everything else, we can’t afford to be left behind.

“It’s hugely important for us – what we can gain and what we can save, and to give the club a real foundation to move forward in the next few years.

“There are so many good people around here, who love the club so much, and are adamant that they would to do as much as possible to make this happen.”

The meeting will get underway at 7.30pm.