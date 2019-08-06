Coleraine snap up striker Emmett McGuckin from Dergview

Coleraine have signed striker Emmett McGuckin from Bluefin Sport Championship side Dergview.

The striker, who attracted the interest of several Danske Bank Premiership clubs, becomes Oran Kearney's first arrival of the summer transfer window after putting pen-to-paper on a two-year deal.

McGuckin started his career in football with Magherafelt Sky Blues before joining Ivan Sproule at Dergview in January as the Castlederg outfit managed to avoid relegation.

He is also a talented GAA player after previously representing Derry throughout his career in the sport.

Bannsiders boss Kearney is delighted to get the deal over the line.

"Emmett has been on our radar for quite some time," he told the club website.

"He is a strong, athletic and powerful striker who is in great physical shape due to his GAA commitments.

"Ivan Sproule at Dergview couldn't speak highly enough about him and he ticks all the boxes in terms of what he can bring to us.

"I have no doubt that he will make the step up to the top level of Irish League football and we are looking forward to working with him."

Coleraine can confirm that McGuckin will wear the number 23 shirt this season.