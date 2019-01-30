Coleraine snap up Dean Shiels

Coleraine have completed the signing of Dean Shiels on an 18-month contract.

The experienced player becomes Rodney McAree's sixth addition to the club during the January transfer window.

Shiels is no stranger to The Showgrounds as he was ever-present at matches during his father Kenny's reign at The Showgrounds, before going on to have a playing career with the likes of Hibernian, Doncaster Rovers, Kilmarnock and Rangers.

The 33-year-old also won 14 international caps for Northern Ireland, scoring one goal against Luxembourg.

The Magherafelt man has also been on the books of Dundalk, FC Edmonton, Dunfermline Athletic, and most recently, Derry City.

Boss Rodney McAree believes Shiels' addition will help 'add a level of professionalism' around the club.

"Dean will provide us with experience and the know how," he told the club website.

"He will add a level of professionalism not only on the pitch, but at training and around the club.

"His versatility means he can play in two or three different positions and that's a massive boost.

"He comes with a good profile after a fantastic career over the water and hopefully he will provide and score goals here at Coleraine."