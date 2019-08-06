Coleraine's new signing Emmett McGuckin keen to emulate fellow GAA star Eoin Bradley

New Coleraine signing Emmett McGuckin is hoping to draw inspiration from Eoin Bradley after completing a move to the Bannsiders.

Both men have followed similar paths on their journey to The Showgrounds.

The duo have excelled with Derry in the county GAA scene, before making the step up from junior football to the Premiership.

Now they will be lining out together for the Bannsiders and McGuckin is relishing the opportunity.

“When I got the opportunity to work under Oran I was always going to grab it,” he said.

“Other players like Eoin have come here and done it, now it’s up to me to go and do the same.

“I want to break into the team and do as much as I can to help this team get back to the top.”

McGuckin was only at Dergview since January but impressed a number of senior sides.

He is looking forward to making another big step forward in his football career.

“When I was at Magherafelt Sky Blues it was all about going out and enjoying it on a Saturday,” said McGuckin.

“It is a great club and when the opportunity came to go to Dergview, Ivan (Sproule) had a bit of persuading to do as it was a bit of a journey for me.

“But I wanted to test myself there, and it is the same thing here now at Coleraine.

“I want to test myself and work hard and see what I can give to Coleraine.

“It’s really exciting for me, I never thought six months ago I’d be signing on at such a big club.”

McGuckin becomes Oran Kearney’s first signing since rejoining the club.

And the Bannsiders boss is delighted to get the deal over the line.

“Emmett has been on our radar for quite some time,” he said.

“He is a strong, athletic and powerful striker who is in great physical shape due to his GAA commitments.

“Ivan Sproule at Dergview couldn’t speak highly enough about him and he ticks all the boxes in terms of what he can bring to us.

“I have no doubt that he will make the step up to the top level of Irish League football and we are looking forward to working with him.”

