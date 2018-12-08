Coleraine pick up first win in four as they see off Ards

Jamie McGonigle’s second half header got Coleraine back to winning ways.

The striker glanced home eight minutes after the break to seal the win for the Bannsiders, who probably should have won by a more comfortable margin on the day.

Defender Lyndon Kane made his return from nearly eight months on the sidelines with a broken metatarsal, and Eoin Bradley was included in the starting eleven for his 100th appearance for the Bannsiders.

The hosts made a bright start with Bradley, Josh Carson and Darren McCauley all going close inside the first five minutes.

McCauley thought he had broken the deadlock on eight minutes as he held of Michael Kerr before lifting the ball over the onrushing Sam Johnston, but his shot clipped the woodwork and went wide.

The visitors almost edged in front in spectacular fashion on 19 minutes as Chris Johns produced a great save to push away Michael McLellan’s long-range free kick.

Coleraine broke from the resulting corner with McCauley picking out Bradley at the back post, but he could only direct his effort wide of the target.

Aaron Canning then had a header saved at the back post as the home side continued to look dangerous.

They spurned another great opportunity on 25 minutes as Bradley and McCauley combined to tee up McGonigle, who fired wide in front of goal.

Ards were still posing a threat on the break. On 34 minutes McLellan played in David McAllister, his shot across goal had Johns scrambling.

The Bannsiders’ dominance finally told as they edged in front on 53 minutes.

Gareth McConaghie headed McCauley’s corner goalwards, and McGonigle applied the close-range finish.

McConaghie thought he had added a second on 82 minutes as he reacted quickest to hook the ball goalwards after a corner was only half cleared, Johnston though got down well to palm his effort away.