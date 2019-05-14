Coleraine invite expressions of interest for vacant manager's role

Coleraine are inviting expressions of interest for the vacant managerial role at The Showgrounds.

The Bannsiders are on the hunt for a new boss following the parting of ways with Rodney McAree at the end of last week.

Interested parties must hold a valid UEFA Pro-Licence as well as relevant managerial experience in NIFL Premiership or equivalent, and have until 5pm on Thursday 30th May to submit their CV.

A club statement said: "Coleraine FC are inviting expressions of interest for the role of Coleraine FC Manager in the form of CV’s submitted no later than 5pm on Thursday 30th May 2019.

"Those expressing an interest must hold a valid UEFA Pro-Licence, Relevant Managerial Experience in NIFL Premiership or Equivalent in another Football Association, Experience in the Oversight, Development and Strategic Planning of a Football Academy. A comprehensive knowledge of the NIFL Premiership and local game is imperative.

"Good communication skills, business acumen and interpersonal skills would be required for this role.

"CV’s with supporting certificates etc should be emailed to Stevie McCann at genmancfc1927@gmail.com

"Please note this is not an application process and submitted CV’s are for informing the Board of Coleraine FC of interest in the vacancy only."

Former boss Oran Kearney looks to have distanced himself from a return to The Showgrounds after last night's victory for St Mirren over Hamilton.

Speculation is rife he is set for a dramatic return but speaking after the 2-0 win which still gives the Buddies hope of avoiding the drop Kearney said: “That’s the bandits that are social media. My head has been focused 100% on this game and preparing for Saturday.

“I’m here and loving it and I hope the club are happy with me. From the word go I’ve made it clear that my family are in Northern Ireland and I’m here and I find a way to work with that.

“Coleraine are a club that are very close to my heart. I wouldn’t be sitting here if it wasn’t for Coleraine – but I’m here to do a job.

“I had nineteen people over tonight from Northern Ireland including my son Luca straight from school - so the travelling isn’t that difficult from that point of view.”