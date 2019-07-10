Coleraine hit back after claims about Oran Kearney's St Mirren departure

Coleraine FC have responded to claims from St Mirren chairman Gordon Scott regarding Oran Kearney's departure from the Scottish Premiership side.

In an interview released on Tuesday Scott insisted everyone knew Kearney was heading for the Bannsiders and his exit was entirely the Irishman's choice.

Scott said: "It was the worst-kept secret in Scottish football that he was going.

"It should have been sorted the last day. Maybe he wasn't 100 per cent wanting to go but if you look at the Coleraine job, it's pretty obvious he was always going there."

However, Coleraine have refuted those claims in a statement released today.

The statements said: "Coleraine FC have today read with disappointment the comments from St Mirren with regard to the recent appointment of Oran Kearney as our Manager.

"We wish to set the record straight that Coleraine FC has at all times conducted itself in a professional manner, in accordance the rules and regulations of the IFA, and had no contact with Oran regarding the vacancy at the club until it was confirmed he had parted company from St Mirren.

"We had interviewed a number of candidates for the position and had been refused permission to speak to another candidate whom we had identified as potentially our new manager.

"Furthermore the last minute cancellation of the friendly with St Mirren was a major disappointment to not only Bannsiders but also to a number of St Mirren fans whom made the journey none the less to the North Coast.

"We look forward with confidence to the start of the Danske Bank Premiership season under the management of Oran."