Coleraine FC shows its support to young fan to beat the bullies

Coleraine Football Club has shown its support for one of the club's young fans.

Cameron, who follows his beloved Bannsiders all over the country, is going through a tough time at the minute.

Coleraine captain Stephen O'Donnell saw a post from Cameron's dad on social media explaining that bullies had been targeting his son, and O'Donnell decided to invite the young supporter down to the team's training on Tuesday night.

It certainly helped put a smile back on the youngster's face and helped show him that he has the support of the Coleraine players.

"We were delighted to have Cameron and I’m so glad it made him feel better, even if it was just for a while," said O'Donnell on Twitter.

"He was brilliant and he’ll always be welcome in with us. He’s a great lad. We’ve no time for bullies at our club."

Cameron's dad Iain couldn't thank the Bannsiders enough, and said he hopes this highlights the issue of bullying so that other kids don't suffer in silence.

"There had been on-going issues until it came to a head on Monday," explained Iain.

"I vented on social media and Stevie invited him down. Other players also sent messages, some privately.

"The lads were magnificent with him. He went from being as low as a snake's belly to being on top of the world.

"If this highlights the issue of bullying and helps some other child then all the better. "I've also got to say that the accessibility of the players across the Irish League is what makes it so great.

"Kids like Cameron can identify with their idols. There's no Prima Donna attitudes among the players, just down-to-earth blokes playing football."