Coleraine FC ask fans to give their support to Causeway Foodbank

Coleraine Football Club are asking fans to get involved with a fantastic cause at tomorrow's game at home to Crusaders.

The Bannsiders are appealing to fans to bring a donation for the Causeway Foodbank to help local people in crisis.

The first team squad and officials have given the charity their support and are asking the fans to do the same.

Defender Gareth McConaghie, said: “I have visited Causeway Foodbank and seen the amazing work the charity does. Let’s show our support by helping stock up the Foodbank warehouse and look after those who are struggling in the community.”

The Causeway Foodbank handed out over seven and a half tonnes of emergency food parcels to 947 local people during 2018, an increase of almost 10% from the previous year.

Simon Magee, Coleraine FC Director, said: “We are keen to support Causeway Foodbank and the great work they do in tackling local poverty.

“We urge all Bannsiders to get behind this initiative and help local people in crisis.”

The foodbank, which is located beside The Showgrounds at local charity Vineyard Compassion, will welcome any donations, but faces particular shortages in UHT milk, pasta sauces, biscuits, mash, tinned tomatoes, fruit juice, chocolate, soup, teabags, coffee, cereal, tinned soup, tinned tomatoes, tinned vegetables, tinned meat, tinned fish, rice pudding, tinned fruit, tinned sponge pudding, dried pasta and rice.

The collection point on the day at The Showgrounds will be at the turnstiles.

Fans unable to make the game on the 21st September can make donations anytime at Tesco, ASDA and Sainsburys in Coleraine or Tesco in Portstewart, or at Vineyard Compassion on Hillmans Way.

Causeway Foodbank is part of a national network, supported by the Trussell Trust, that is working to combat poverty and hunger across the country.

Joanne McCracken, Causeway Foodbank Manager, said: “It’s a sad fact of life that more and more people across the UK are reliant on foodbanks to be able to feed their families.

“We would urge fans attending Saturday’s game to back the initiative by making a donation which really could make a difference to people in the local community.”