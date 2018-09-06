Coleraine expect Oran Kearney decision within next 24 hours

Coleraine chairman Colin McKedry expects Oran Kearney to make a decision about his future within the next 24 hours.

The Bannsiders boss has reportedly been offered the opportunity to take over the reigns at Scottish side St Mirren following the dismissal of Alan Stubbs.

The Coleraine board gave the Buddies permission to speak to Kearney earlier this week.

Now McKendry expects the situation to be resolved within the next day with Kearney, who was also interviewed for the role during the summer, currently mulling over the offer.

“No decisions have been taken yet, we’ve given Oran permission to speak to St Mirren,” said McKendry.

“He is reviewing his situation as he has a lot to take in with his children starting school.

“We’re happy to give him time but St Mirren are maybe looking for a quicker decision.

“For both parties, we’d like to draw a line under it but there are many aspects to it, which I personally understand.

“I’m expecting a decision one way or the other within 24 hours.

“We’ve a game on Saturday (against Fortmantine), hopefully it’s not a ‘goodbye game’.

“We’d like him to stay, we’ve given him time and will support him all the way.”