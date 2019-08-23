Coleraine and Linfield Legends come together for special cause

Coleraine legends from yesteryear will be strutting their stuff at The Showgrounds on Sunday, August 25, for a very special cause.

The annual Big A Day, held in memory of Coleraine man Aaron Glenn, will see the Bannsiders take on a Linfield Legends , raising funds for Suicide Prevention Offering Recovery Through Sport.

Household names such as Pat McAllister, Rory Hamill, Jody Tolan, John Devine, Barry Johnson, Sean Armstrong, David Ogilby, Marc Mukendi, Paul Gaston, Stuart Clanachan, plus many more will pull on the blue and white stripes again.

The Linfield Legends side, led by current Coleraine coach Winkie Murphy and will see the likes of Gregg Shannon, Mark Picking at Ballycastle Road.

Admission is £5 for adults, with kids going free, kick-off is scheduled for 1pm.

A kids play area, food outlets and entertainment will be on show, as well as DJ’s X-Ray and Davie Black from 8pm.