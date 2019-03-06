First pictures: Michael Dunlop tests Tyco BMW in Spain

Michael Dunlop has kicked off his pre-season testing schedule at Cartagena in Spain.

These exclusive pictures, taken by Bonnie Lane, show the Ballymoney man in action on the Tyco BMW at the annual Pro Test, which is organised by former Honda Britain and Norton Racing team boss Barry Symmons.

Michael Dunlop tests the Tyco BMW at Cartagena in Spain. Exclusive picture: Bonnie Lane.

The 18-time Isle of Man TT winner has stated his goal of winning the Superbike and Senior TT races this year after announcing his racing return in 2019 following a period away from the sport last year.

Dunlop attended the recent Coleraine and Dublin launches of the North West 200, where he said he intended to come back this year ‘fitter and faster than ever’.

He will ride the Tyco BMW in the Superbike races along with his own Superstock and Supersport machines under his MD Racing banner.

“We’ve had our fair share at this game and the Dunlop name has always been big into motorbikes,” said Dunlop at the ‘Meet the Riders’ NW200 launch in Coleraine.

“I can’t get away from it and it’s been good on one hand and bad on the other, but we’ve always been road racers but I’ve come back now and I want to be faster and fitter than I ever was and I may be a big fish in a small pond but we will give it a run.”