Eunan McGlinchey to ride for McAdoo Racing at Sunflower

Aghadowey's Eunan McGlinchey, current leader of the Dickies Junior Supersport championship, will make a rare home appearance, when he competes at the Sunflower Races at Bishopscourt on Friday 19th and Saturday 20th October.

For this event, the present Irish Short Circuit Supertwin champion will get the opportunity to ride the McAdoo Racing ER6 Kawasaki .

Eunan has been a sensation at this years BSB meetings, riding the Team 109 Kawasaki, despite having to miss a race, he heads into the final round at Brands Hatch in a few weeks time with a 43 point lead in this hotly contested series.

The 23-year-old has taken seven wins on circuits he has never seen before!

The Team 109 rider only needs 8 points to secure the Championship. Lets hope this up and coming rider can clinch this championship, and arrive at the Sunflower as a British Champion!

Speaking on behalf of McAdoo Racing, Jason McAdoo said: "We are delighted to have Eunan race a McAdoo Kawasaki Supertwin at the 2018 Sunflower races.

"Eunan is the rising star of BSB, currently dominating the Dickies Junior Supersport series and we're excited to see him on a McAdoo bike!”

The 2018 Sunflower Race Meeting will take place at Bishopscourt Race Circuit, Friday 19th and Saturday 20th October.