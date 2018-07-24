Dates confirmed for 2019 International North West 200

The 2019 International North West 200 will be held on Saturday, May 18, with race week getting in gear from May 12.

Next year’s running of the famous race will herald a special milestone, with the organising Coleraine and District Motor Club celebrating the 90th anniversary of the North West 200.

Event Director, Mervyn Whyte, said a number of special events were being planned to coincide with the anniversary meeting.

“We are planning some very special events for our birthday celebrations,” said Whyte.

“Over the coming months we will provide more details about how we will be marking this landmark occasion as we once again see the best line-up of any road race in the world on the International North West 200 grid.”

In May, British Superbike rider Glenn Irwin won both flagship races around the 8.9-mile Triangle course on the Be Wiser PBM Ducati.

Fellow Carrick man Alastair Seeley increased his record haul of wins to 24 as he notched up a treble, winning both Supersport races on the EHA Racing Yamaha plus the second Superstock race, when he turned the tables on Smiths BMW rider Peter Hickman.

BSB rider Hickman earned his maiden North West win in the opening race following a last lap battle with Seeley.

The 2018 meeting was widely acclaimed as one of the best for the North West 200 under Whyte's 18-year tenure.