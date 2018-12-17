Date confirmed for Road Racers versus Short Circuit Racers charity football match at Seaview

The annual Road Racers versus Short Circuit Racers charity football match will take place on Sunday, January 13, 2019 at Crusaders FC ground at Seaview, it has been confirmed.

Last month, Gary Dunlop revealed the match would be named in memory of his cousin, William Dunlop, who sadly lost his life in a crash during practice for the Skerries 100 in July.

Ballymoney man William Dunlop with Linfield manager David Healy during the Road Racers versus Short Circuit Racers charity football match in January this year.

The 32-year-old Ballymoney man was a keen footballer and an enthusiastic participant in the charity matches, which have been organised jointly by Gary and Nikki Coates.

Gary also confirmed that proceeds raised from the game in January would be split between the Children’s Cancer Unit at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, and William’s young family. The road racing star left behind his partner, Janine and young daughter Ella. After his death, his second child, Willa Wren Dunlop, was born in September.

The game will be sponsored by Charles Hurst and the admission fee is £8 for adults with children under 16 free.

Raffle tickets will be sold at half-time for a rage of fantastic prizes, with the draw taking place in the club function room after the game. In addition, a small auction will also be held following the game.

Gary said: “All money raised this year will be split 50/50 between the Children’s Cancer Unit and William’s family. William was a big reason this match started taking place and he was the first person every year to put himself forward for playing. And in his memory, the winner’s trophy will be named the William Dunlop memorial trophy.

“It would be great if we could get a lot of support for this game and help both causes out as best we can.”