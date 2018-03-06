COUNCIL: Easter Sport Camps

Sport and recreation camps for children will take place for the first time this Easter in Ballycastle and Ballymoney.

The programme, developed by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Sport Development Team, is aimed at children between the ages of 4 and 14.

Activities will take place from Wednesday 4th April until Friday 6th April.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Joan Baird OBE said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for young people to get active this Easter. The courses are designed to increase skill levels with an emphasis on having lots of fun. I am delighted to see schemes like this in place throughout the Borough, encouraging children to come together and enjoy the benefits of taking part in sport.”

In Ballymoney, activities include a Football Camp at the 3G Pitch and a Girls ‘Allowed’ Fun Activity Camp at the Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre.

In Ballycastle, there will be a Tennis Camp at the sea front while a Football Camp will take place at Quay Road astro-turf.

The full individual price per camp is £18 for three days. A special family ticket priced at £45 is available for three or more participating children per camp, from the same immediate family.

Enrolment will begin on Friday 9th March at 10am at Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre and Sheskburn House, Ballycastle.

Information leaflets with application forms are now available from both locations. Alternatively, these can be downloaded from the Council’s website https://www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/live/sports-development.

For further information please contact John Fall, Sports Development Manager, on 028 276 60271