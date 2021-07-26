Ciaran’s first past the post at Aintree

Springwell RC’s Ciaran Ferris

The ‘Run Aintree’ festival on Sunday, July 25 offered competitors the options of a 5k, 10k or half marathon.

The hard work put in by Springwell Running Club’s Ciaran Ferris over the lockdown period has shown dividends with an excellent run of form in recent events, and he stepped up to the start line of the 10k with ambitions of breaking 33 minutes.

The early start avoided the worst of the day’s heat, but conditions were far from perfect for fast running.