Charity match named after William Dunlop takes place at Seaview this weekend

The annual charity football match between the Road Racers and Short Circuit Racers will take place on Sunday at Seaview.

Northern Ireland legend Keith Gillespie and former Irish Cup winner David Armstrong are among the players who will participate in the match, which has been named in memory of William Dunlop.

William Dunlop with David Healy at the charity match last year, when Linfield boss Healy managed the Road Racers team.

Gillespie, who was a personal friend of William’s, will represent the short circuit team, with Armstrong lining up for the road racers.

A host of leading motorcycle riders will go head to head for the bragging rights (kick-off 2pm) and proceeds raised from the game will be split between the Children’s Cancer Unit at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, and William’s young family.

The 32-year-old sadly lost his life in a crash during practice for the Skerries 100 last July. He was a keen footballer and an enthusiastic participant in the charity matches, which have been organised jointly by Gary Dunlop and Nikki Coates.

The game will be sponsored by Charles Hurst and the admission fee is £8 for adults (U16s free).

Michael Dunlop (left) and Alastair Seeley took part in the Road Racers v Short Circuit Racers charity football match last year at Seaview.

Raffle tickets will be sold at half-time for a rage of fantastic prizes, with the draw taking place in the club function room after the game. In addition, a small auction will also be held.

William will be posthumously inducted into motorcycling’s Hall of Fame next Friday night at the Cornmarket Motorbike Awards in Belfast.