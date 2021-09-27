Busy week for Springwell runners

Anne Marie McKenna, Margaret Kearney and Kate McNicholl at the ZGBTST 5 & 10K

Causeway Coast Marathon

Saturday, September 18 saw the return of events management company 26 Extreme to Portballintrae with one of the most popular running events on the North Coast. The covid regulations still had an impact, with the number of entrants

restricted to enable social distancing, the Half Marathon route changed, and the 10kand Ultra Marathon distances were unable to go ahead, but the Marathon route took its traditional course.

Cathy & Mervyn Adams at Portrush Parkrun

The Marathon started at 9am in perfect weather conditions, but the clear blue sky and rising sun threatened higher temperatures that would eventually materialise.

The course followed the Causeway path from Portballintrae, around Runkerry Head and onto the Giant’s Causeway. The climb up the Shepherds Steps provided the first of the days many climbing challenges but the 162 steps provided a stunning view as far as the Mull of Kintyre and the Hebridean Islands of Islay and Jura.

With the mercury rising the bulk of the field were between Dunseverick Harbour and Ballintoy, and the higher temperatures saw many reducing their pace as it became a “finish line” not “finish time” sort of day. The water stations were well stocked and a welcome sight every four or five miles with the temperature creeping ever higher. Larrybane Quarry was the furthest point East for the Marathoners where they turned and retraced their steps back to Portballintrae.

Springwell RC representatives in the marathon were David McGaffin 29th in 4:39:52 and Helena Dornan 45th in 5:05:39.

Ryan Gray, Karen Robinson and David Campbell at the Causeway HM

The Half Marathon route was also an out and back route for 2021, with the turning point above Port Moon on the Causeway Path. The change to the course gave the half marathoners the opportunity to also experience the Shepherds Steps.

Springwell RC was well represented in the race with five members taking part. David Campbell 2:03:13 was first home for the club finishing in 30th with Ryan Gray 40th 2:08:03, Kate O’Loan 48th 2:15:35, David Hughes 57th 2:19:39 and Karen Robinson 90th 2:55:39.

Zachary Geddis Break the Silence Trust 5 & 10k

Local charity, the Zachary Geddis Break the Silence Trust held a 5 & 10k event on September 22 on Portstewart Strand to raise funds to support their work.

Jeff Young, Lynne Young and Timothy Bacon at the Donegal East 3/3 marathon

Springwell RC are proud to be associated with their work and to support their fundraising efforts. Wednesday evening was just a bit autumnal, with a persistent drizzle and a stiff breeze trying to dampen the spirits of the 22 Springers who took to the beach.

Alan Nevin continued his recent good form with a closely contested finish with clubmate Aaron Moffatt resulting in a three second winning margin. 5k - 6th Seamus McAteer 25:42, 12th Pauline Duke 28:41, 19th Paula Chartres 33:36, 23rd Alan Platt 34:23. 10k - 1st Alan Nevin 43:43, 2nd Aaron Moffatt 43:46, 6th Barry Mullan 45:46, 9th Carolyn Gilfillan 49:18, 10th Chris Holmes 49:33, 11th Niall Kennedy 49:34, 14th Judith Buchanan 51:02, 16th Jenny Chartres 52:30, 20th Graeme Elliott 54:44, 21st Kate O’Loan 55:09, 22nd Rose Lynas 55:59, 24th David Hughes 56:35, 30th Aisling Hynes 1:00:33, 32nd Fiona Martin 1:04:02, 38th Kate McNicholl 1:09:31, 39th Sarah Milligan 1:09:41, 40th Margaret Kearney 1:10:51, 41st Anne Marie McKenna 1:10:51

Donegal East ¾ Marathon and Half Marathon

Hosted by Donegal Events Company Excel Sports the Donegal East ¾ Marathon and Half Marathon took place on Sunday, September 26 in Ballybofey. The early morning start ensured that the competitors got the best of the days weather and

George Brien at Portrush Parkrun

avoided the afternoons torrential rain. In the Half Marathon Springwell RC’s Michael McKeown put in some last minute preparation for next week’s Belfast Marathon as he finished 156 th in 2:04:43. In the ¾ Marathon Springwell was represented by Lynne and Jeff Young and Timothy Bacon with a lot of training miles and hill work being invested in their preparation for this event.

All their work paid dividends as they all finished in 2:58:16 with Lynne 27th, Timothy 28th and Jeff 29th.

Parkrun

This week’s Parkrun is brought to you by the number FIFTY and the number SIX.

There were FIFTY Springers out doing the Parkrun thing at SIX venues on Saturday with SIX personal bests recorded and a FIFTY run milestone reached by Roy and Judith Buchanan.

Rostrevor - Catherine Byers 33:06

Pauline Duke and Seamus McAteer at the ZGBTST 5 & 10k

Ecos - Monica McClenaghan 30:06

Portrush - David O’Neill 20:53, Laurence Blair 23:42, Jenny Chartres 25:06, David Hughes 25:16, Mervyn Thompson 26:03, George Brien 26:50, Paul Moore 27:12, Cathy Adams 27:43, Mervyn Adams 27:43, Patricia Craig 29:19, Andrew Wilson 29:47, Andrew Wilmot 29:55, Pauline Duke 30:09, Liz Dowey 30:13, Fergal Mackle 35:51, Barry McBride 55:50, Emer Thompson 57:35

Enniskillen - Ali Shaw 20:19

Limavady - Chris Denton 17:04 PB, Maurice Walker 18:55, Rhys Walker 20:05 PB, John Butcher 21:13, Kevin McLean 24:06, Adrian Finlay 24:10, Janet Patrick 24:59, Alan Steen 27:10, David McCool 28:55, Darren Walsh 28:58, Karen Robinson 32:41, Gemma Craig 33:26, Lara Walsh 45:49, Heather McLaughlin 48:21