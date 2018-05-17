BODYBUILDING: Double success for Kyle Vauls

It has been a fantastic couple of weeks for local bodybuilder Kyle Vauls.

The Coleraine man secured two Masters titles in as many weeks as he continues to impress in the sport.

Bodybuilder Kyle Vauls, who won the NABBA MR NI Over-40 Masters title and the PCA IRISH OPEN Over-40s Masters title. PICTURE: Paul Davis

“I’m delighted with the result after winning the title two years ago,”Kyle told Times Sport after securing the NABBA MR NI title at the Ulster Hall.

“Last year I placed second, but I have tried different methods in diet, supplements and training this year and it appears to have made huge difference.

“That win secured me an invite to the NABBA Britain finals at the end of the month.

“Last week I competed with the PCA (Physical Culture Association) for the first time in the PCA IRISH OPEN, which was also held in Ulster Hall, and is open to competitors from anywhere in the UK and Ireland.

“Having attended their shows before to watch I knew it was very professional.

“In the week between shows I had to work hard to hold over my contest condition from the previous week and not have the usual binge-out foods that most people go for right after the show.

“I was very happy that hard work paid off again as I won the Over-40s Masters class.

“This got me an invite also to there British championship at the end of the year. My main focus now though is the NABBA Britain finals.

“I’ve a lot of people to thank for supporting me through word and deed and helping immensely in my recent success, including my family - my partner Lesley-Anne, kids Jay and Tori - my good friends and training partners Davy, Stephen and Sam from samsgym, and all the samsgym members for their kind words of encouragement and congratulations!

“Also my supplement sponsors SHN and all those who have sent me messages etc.

“Now it’s on to the national stage so fingers crossed.”