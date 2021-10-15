Ballymoney bowling club receive Mayor’s reception praise

Ballymoney Bowling Club’s recent sporting success has been recognised with a special reception hosted by the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

By Una Culkin
The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes pictured at Cloonavin with members of Ballymoney Bowling Club along with Councillor Cathal McLaughlin.

Councillor Richard Holmes welcomed Club representatives to Cloonavin following their triumph in the Irish Bowling Association Championships last month.

Offering his congratulations, Councillor Holmes said: “Ballymoney Bowling Club should be very proud of what it has achieved, with two of its teams taking the Intermediate and Junior titles. I was pleased to have this opportunity to meet with the club members and mark their success in this way.

“Well done to the players, coaches and supporters and I wish them continued success in the future.”

