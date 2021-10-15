Ballymoney bowling club receive Mayor’s reception praise
Ballymoney Bowling Club’s recent sporting success has been recognised with a special reception hosted by the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.
Friday, 15th October 2021, 3:39 pm
Councillor Richard Holmes welcomed Club representatives to Cloonavin following their triumph in the Irish Bowling Association Championships last month.
Offering his congratulations, Councillor Holmes said: “Ballymoney Bowling Club should be very proud of what it has achieved, with two of its teams taking the Intermediate and Junior titles. I was pleased to have this opportunity to meet with the club members and mark their success in this way.
“Well done to the players, coaches and supporters and I wish them continued success in the future.”