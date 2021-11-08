All-Ireland Minor Football champions welcomed to Cloonavin

Their victory back in July this year saw them overcome Kerry by a dramatic one-point margin.

The squad and coaches were invited to the event this week by the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes.

Paying tribute to their achievement, Councillor Holmes said: “This was a special win for the team, and I’m pleased to have this opportunity to meet with them and formally recognise their success.

The All-Ireland winning Derry Minor Football team pictured at Cloonavin with the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes. Also included is Councillor Ashleen Schenning

“Our Borough continues to produce competitors who are among the very best in their chosen sport, and this is testament to their ongoing hard work and dedication.

“There’s certainly a brighter future in the county for Gaelic football with these young players coming through and I wish them all continued success for the future.”