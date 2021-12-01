All-Ireland award for Bann Rowing Club’s Geoffrey

Geoffrey Bones of Bann Rowing Club has scooped the Derry award for the 2021 Federation of Irish Sport Volunteers in Sport Awards, proudly supported by EBS.

The awards will take place virtually on December 9 and will see Geoffrey, along with volunteers from across Ireland, honoured for his amazing dedication to sport.

The Volunteers in Sport Awards celebrate the contributions of the band of volunteers across the country who give their time to Irish sport and physical activity every year.

Geoffrey Bones pictured with wife Karen who is club treasurer

Throughout September and October members of the public, sports clubs and governing bodies were invited to nominate an individual whose contribution to sport and physical activity in Ireland has made a real difference to their community, club or county.

The nominations and award recipients were selected by a judging panel consisting of 12 individuals drawn from sports administration, the volunteer community and media.

Congratulating Geoffrey, Rowing Ireland posted: “Rowing Ireland would like to congratulate Geoffrey Bones of Bann Rowing Club who will receive nationwide recognition next week for his dedication to the sport, as he has been awarded the Derry award for the 2021 Federation of Irish Sport Volunteers in Sport Awards, proudly supported by EBS.

“Geoffrey is a lifelong member of Bann Rowing Club. Learning to row as a young teenager, he has since become a stalwart club member, serving as captain, committee member and coach in his 40+ years with the club.

“Geoffrey’s passion for the club and for the sport of rowing is truly infectious. He leads by example and is the go-to person in the club for all queries and advice.

“Geoffrey has introduced the very best training schedules for the club, meaning that Bann has remained competitive at the highest level of Irish rowing. His tireless dedication means that he is at the club – either in a training, administrative or technical capacity – for at least 20 hours a week.”