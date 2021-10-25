100 marathon milestone for Chris

Chris Denton - EAMs marathon

Shanes Castle

The Shanes Castle estate with its mix of road and trail paths was the setting for the Championchip Marathon, Half Marathon & 10k on Sunday, October 24.

The fine autumnal weather ensured perfect running conditions as over 300 runners took the opportunity for a race. In the Marathon Helena Dornan was the only Springwell representative, finishing 28 th (3rd lady) in a time of 3:55:19.

Helena Dornan at Shanes Castle

Marathon - 28th Helena Dornan 3:55:19 (3rd lady) Half Marathon - 68th Jonathan Huddlestone 1:45:00,76th Matthew McFadden 1:46:44, 93rd Sarah Stewart 1:50:17, 110th Kate O'Loan 1:54:41, 114th Ryan Gray 1:55:07, 122nd Fran McFadden 1:56:08, 134th Seamus McAteer 1:59:00, 140th Rose Lynas 1:59:31,162nd David Boorman 2:07:35, 187th Michelle McElhinney 2:23:42; 10k - 65th Caroline Owen 1:14:13

East Antrim Marathon Series

Sunday’s Marathon at Mosely Hockey Club in Newtonabbey was a very significant milestone for Springwell’s Chris Denton as he completed his 100th marathon.

Chris’s pedigree as a marathon runner is littered with podium places, sub 3 hour times and many occasions when he has run as a pacer, helping other runners to achieve their personal targets.

Jonathan Huddlestone at Shanes Castle

Liverpool Rock ‘n’ Roll Half Marathon

The Liverpool Rock ‘n’ Roll event on Sunday, October 24 attracted over 20,000 runners to the city to take on the four distances available. With a live band every mile there was a real party atmosphere filled with Beatles cover versions.

Springwell’s Peter Jack savoured the atmosphere as he took on the challenge of the Half Marathon, finishing with a time of 2:18:24.

Parkrun

Roisin Walker at Highbury Field Parkrun

This weekend there were 42 Springers parkrunning at eight venues with three personal bests recorded.

Highbury Fields - Roisin Walker 29:29

Princes - Peter Jack 23:48

Portrush - David O’Neill 21:09, Mervyn Thompson 25:25, Laurence Blair 26:39, Cathy Adams 27:00, Mervyn Adams 27:01, Barry McBride 28:33, Andrew Wilmot 29:19, Jonathan Huddleston 29:48, Liz Dowey 30:08, Andrew Wilson 30:36, Pauline Duke 34:14, Aisling Hynes 37:56 Elaine Montgomery 38:57, Emer Thompson 58:50

Seamus McAteer at Shanes Castle

Ormeau - Ali Shaw 19:20

Castlewellan - Gary Kendall 21:15

Ruchill - Fergal Mackle 30:18, Caitriona Mackle 36:31

Limavady - Stephen McLaughlin 19:25 PB, David Shiels 20:48, Gareth McLaughlin 20:49, David McGaffin 21:19, Judith Buchanan 22:16, Will Colvin 22:22, Kevin McLean 22:30, Fergus Thompson 22:36, Alan Platt 24:54, Alan Steen 25:46, Janet Patrick 26:07, Roy Buchanan 27:34, David McCool 28:21, Heather McLaughlin 30:45, Nicola White 33:24, Karen Robinson 47:50