WhatsApp will stop working on these 50 smartphones from 1 November - the full list

Messaging platform WhatsApp will no longer be available on more than 50 types of phones in a few weeks.

From 1 November WhatsApp will no longer be supported on 53 models of phones.

It will not work on Android phones running OS 4.0.4 and older, and for iPhones it requires iOS 10 or newer.

Users of Android and Apple devices have been warned to upgrade their devices or update their software.

If upgrading to a new device existing accounts will be re-enabled when entering the same phone number associated with it.

Although it’s not possible to transfer chat history between platforms, for example from Android to iPhone, people can still keep their chat history.

This can be done by exporting chat history as an email attachment before November.

People can find out what operating system their phone uses by checking it in the settings function.

WhatsApp, which is owned by Facebook regularly updates which systems it supports on its help centre.

The platform will not support Android 4.0.4 or older and iPhones which have iOS 9 or earlier.

The platform will no longer work on these phones after 1 November:

iPhone

iPhone 6

iPhone 6S plus

iPhone SE

Samsung

Galaxy Trend Lite

Galaxy Trend II

Galaxy SII

Galaxy S3 mini

Galaxy Xcover 2

Galaxy Core

Galaxy Ace 2

LG

Lucid 2

Optimus F7

Optimus F5

Optimus L3 II Dual

Optimus F5

Optimus L5

Best L5 II

Optimus L5 Dual

Best L3 II

Optimus L7

Optimus L7 II Dual

Best L7 II

Optimus F6, Enact

Optimus L4 II Dual

Optimus F3

Best L4 II

Best L2 II

Optimus Nitro HD

Optimus 4X HD

Optimus F3Q

ZTE

ZTE V956

Grand X Quad V987

Grand Memo

Sony

Xperia Miro

Xperia Neo L

Xperia Arc S

Huawei

Ascend G740

Ascend Mate

Ascend D Quad XL

Ascend D1 Quad XL

Ascend P1 S

Ascend D2

Other smartphones