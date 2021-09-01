Wetherspoons runs out of beer after Covid and Brexit hit supply chain

Supplies of Carling and Coors beer have been affected (Photo: Shutterstock)

Wetherspoons has apologised to customers after facing shortages of beer in some of its pubs.

The popular pub chain has confirmed that its supplies of Carling and Coors beer have been affected by supply chain issues, meaning some locations are not receiving deliveries.

Supply chain issues

The lack of beer has been attributed to lorry driver and staff shortages caused by Brexit unemployment rules and the pandemic, which has impacted the supply chain.

Wetherspoons is just the latest business to be hit with shortages.

McDonald’s recently ran out of milkshakes across its branches, Nando’s was forced to close some of its restaurants due to a lack of Chicken, while KFC and the major supermarkets have also been affected.

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “We are experiencing some supply problems with both Carling and Coors, which means that some pubs do not have the products available.

“We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused. We know that the brewers are trying to resolve the issue.”

The firm did not provide further details regarding the supply issues, but it is believed to be directly related to a shortage of HGV drivers.

Shortfall of 100,000 drivers

Bosses at the Road Haulage Association warned last week that there is a shortfall of around 100,000 drivers.

The association said the shortage has been driven by thousands of European drivers leaving the UK during the Covid-19 pandemic and not returning.

It is now calling on the government to add drivers to the Shortage Occupation List to make it easier for overseas workers to address the shortfall.

Wetherspoon founder and chairman Tim Martin has been a passionate supporter of Brexit and earlier this year denied reports that his pubs were impacted by Brexit-related staff shortages.