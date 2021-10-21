Lloyds and Halifax to close 48 branches - full list of impacted stores
Lloyds Banking Group has announced it will close a further 48 branches, blaming a decline in visits by customers for the closures.
The Group will close 41 Lloyds Bank branches and seven Halifax branches, with Unite union saying this could lead to 178 job losses.
The announcement will cut the number of Lloyds Banking Group branches to 1,475, but of the closures the Group has announced, all have alternative access to cash within a third of a mile.
Vim Maru, retail director for Lloyds Banking Group, said: “Like many other businesses, we’ve seen people using our branches less frequently in recent years, and this decline is continuing.
“Our branches remain a fundamental part of how we serve our customers but we need to ensure the size of our branch network reflects the number of customers wanting to use them.”
However, Unite said the move will deny thousands of customers access to vital services and cash.
General secretary of the union, Sharon Graham, said: “The announcement by Lloyds Banking Group of closing a further 48 bank branches is a complete betrayal of the communities and staff who have long supported this highly profitable business.
“This sector needs to start taking their corporate social responsibilities seriously and stop neglecting their obligations to their customers and workforce.
“Banks are leaving people behind in the rush to close bank branches and force consumers to go cashless to boost their mega-profits. It’s a classic example of putting profits before people.”
Which branches are closing?
The branches announced for closure are:
Lloyds Amesbury - 28/02/2022
Lloyds Atherton - 02/03/2022
Lloyds Attleborough - 16/03/2022
Lloyds Balham - 22/02/2022
Lloyds Berkhamsted - 09/03/2022
Lloyds Birmingham Cotteridge - 02/03/2022
Lloyds Birmingham Springfield - 16/02/2022
Halifax Bristol Whiteladies - 01/02/2022
Lloyds Brockworth - 07/03/2022
Lloyds Cambridge Cattle Market - 24/02/2022
Halifax Christchurch - 01/02/2022
Lloyds Coleford - 15/03/2022
Halifax Consett - 03/03/2022
Lloyds Crewkerne - 07/03/2022
Lloyds Darwen - 08/02/2022
Lloyds Dorking - 17/03/2022
Lloyds Earlestown - 10/03/2022
Halifax East Grinstead - 14/03/2022
Lloyds Garston - 03/02/2022
Lloyds Great Bridge - 17/02/2022
Lloyds Harpenden - 23/02/2022
Lloyds Hatfield - 01/03/2022
Lloyds Hull Holderness Rd - 10/02/2022
Lloyds Kings Cross - 03/02/2022
Lloyds Kirkby-in-Ashfield - 07/02/2022
Lloyds Leagrave - 15/02/2022
Lloyds Leatherhead - 15/03/2022
Lloyds Maldon - 15/02/2022
Lloyds Melksham - 15/02/2022
Lloyds Muswell Hill - 31/01/2022
Lloyds New Malden - 14/02/2022
Lloyds Oxted - 07/03/2022
Lloyds Penarth - 09/02/2022
Lloyds Ponteland - 08/02/2022
Halifax Portsmouth North End - 22/02/2022
Lloyds Portsmouth North End - 21/02/2022
Lloyds Prescot - 28/02/2022
Lloyds Runcorn - 01/03/2022
Lloyds Seaford - 17/03/2022
Halifax Sevenoaks - 24/02/2022
Lloyds South Kensington - 31/01/2022
Lloyds Southampton Hythe - 07/02/2022
Lloyds St Marys Isle of Scilly - 25/04/2022
Lloyds Sydenham - 21/02/2022
Halifax Tewkesbury - 02/02/2022
Lloyds Tutbury - 14/03/2022
Lloyds Windsor - 08/03/2022
Lloyds Worthing George V Ave - 02/02/2022
