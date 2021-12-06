First News: Pandemic Caused Malaria Increase

First News is a 28-page weekly newspaper for young people delivered into homes across the UK every Friday. Find out more and try for free at firstnews.co.uk/1free.

PANDEMIC CAUSED MALARIA INCREASE

Malaria cases and deaths went up last year because of the COVID pandemic, says new data from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Malaria can be prevented with a vaccine (Photo: Getty)

The WHO's latest world malaria report says that there were an estimated 241 million malaria cases and 627,000 malaria deaths worldwide in 2020.

The pandemic caused lots of disruption to malaria services, which meant people struggled to prevent, diagnose or treat the disease properly.

However, the situation could have been much worse. When the pandemic first started, the WHO thought malaria deaths in sub-Saharan Africa (where the disease is most widespread) could double in 2020. But lots of countries took urgent action and boosted their malaria programmes before the situation developed further.

