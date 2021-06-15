Christian Eriksen says he will ‘cheer on the boys’ in first social media post after cardiac arrest

Eriksen posted a picture of himself on Instagram on Tuesday morning (15 June), which shows him smiling from his hospital bed (Photo: Christian Eriksen/Instagram)

Denmark footballer Christan Eriksen has posted a message to supporters from his hospital bed, after suffering a cardiac arrest during the Euro 2020 game against Finland on Saturday (12 June).

Eriksen was rushed to hospital on Saturday after he collapsed in the first half of the match against Finland, with his teammates forming a ring around him as he was treated by medics.

‘I will cheer on the boys on the Denmark team in the next matches’

Eriksen posted a picture of himself on Instagram on Tuesday morning (15 June), which shows him smiling from his hospital bed.

In the caption, he wrote: "Hello everyone. Big thanks for your sweet and amazing greetings and messages from all around the world. It means a lot to me and my family.

"I'm fine - under the circumstances. I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital, but I feel okay.

"Now, I will cheer on the boys on the Denmark team in the next matches. Play for all of Denmark. Best, Christian."

On Monday (14 June), Eriksen sent his first message to supporters through his agent, saying: "Thank you, I won't give up. I feel better now - but I want to understand what's happened," he said.

"I want to say thank you all for what you did for me."

Denmark team doctor Morten Boesen says his medical results have so far been normal.

Boesen told a news conference:"The exams that have been done so far look fine,""We don't have an explanation why it happened. I can't answer that question.