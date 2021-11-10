50 things that are guaranteed to get Brits blood boiling

The top 50 things that bring us to boiling point include BMW drivers ignoring their indicators, getting locked out and ‘jobsworths’.

The study of 2,000 adults revealed other infuriating issues are having no heating, people eating loudly and queue jumpers.

For four in 10, ‘people who think rules don’t apply to them’ will send their blood pressure rising, and 27 per cent get irked by drivers not stopping at zebra crossings.

Another one in three (33 per cent) feel the red mist descending when they are sent from pillar to post on automated company customer service lines.

A spokesperson from heating experts Andrews Boiler Hire, which commissioned the study, said: “We found there’s plenty that gets Brits hot under the collar.

“In fact, reading the survey results seems to suggest we’re a nation ready to blow up at any moment.

“The state of the world over the last 18 months has left many feeling grumpier than normal it would seem, and more easily irritated by small things.”

The study also found nearly a fifth (16 per cent) of adults get wound up when their phone claims to be connected to 4G or 3G – but nothing loads.

And 24 per cent feel like turning the air blue themselves when they encounter someone who seems to swear ‘every other word’.

Easily irritated

Nearly half of adults (47 per cent) admit they are easily irritated, with being among the general public considered the most annoying place to be.

Howeevr, 53 per cent readily admit that they can get annoyed by things that are, in hindsight, not worth getting vexed about.

A fifth (18 per cent) have succumbed to road rage after getting irritated on the streets, while a quarter have made a ‘rude gesture’ at someone.

Nearly four in 10 have snapped at someone unnecessarily, and 12 per cent have even launched their phone across the room in frustration.

And while 50 per cent feel their friends, family and colleagues all moan too much – just 11 per cent don’t feel ‘at all’ like they spend too much time complaining.

Blowing off steam

However, more than a fifth feel better if they’ve had a good rant about something that was annoying them.

While 22 per cent even describe a feeling of ‘relief’ after blowing off some steam, according to the OnePoll.com data.

Nearly half (46 per cent) admit they can’t go a single day without something winding them up – and 55 per cent get frustrated when they see others not being as green as they should be.

An Andrews Boiler Hire spokesperson added: “The things that wind us up tend to be the things that affect us personally – like being cut up in traffic, or someone jumping a queue ahead of us.

“So, in a way, it’s nice to see people taking a more planetary view when it comes to being irritated – at those who don’t live as green as they could.

“And to the third of adults who have intervened when they’ve seen someone acting in a non-green way, like throwing litter on the floor – we salute you!”

To find out what else drives Brits to boiling point, visit https://www.andrews-sykes.com/blog/top50-boiling-point-survey/

50 THINGS GUARANTEED TO GET BRITS’ BLOOD BOILING:

1. People pushing into a queue

2. Rudeness in general

3. People thinking rules don’t apply to them

4. Having to go through lots of options and being kept on hold when calling companies

5. Someone who doesn’t say please/thank you

6. Hidden fees

7. Shallowness/ignorance

8. Drivers who don’t stop at zebra crossings

9. People who eat with their mouth open

10. Paying to withdraw cash

11. People who swear after every other word

12. People eating loudly/sloppily

13. Jobsworths

14. Lazy people

15. People not listening to you

16. Traffic jams

17. People slagging others off behind their back

18. The price of parking

19. People who take up two seats on a train

20. When cyclists don’t use the cycle lane

21. Petrol prices

22. Delayed/cancelled trains

23. Drilling at 8am on a Saturday

24. Middle lane drivers

25. Smokers being allowed to take multiple breaks a day at work

26. Parking tickets

27. Getting splashed by a bus

28. Hearing ‘unidentified item in bagging area’ when using a self-service checkout

29. Pointless meetings at work

30. BMW drivers not using their indicators

31. When your phone says it’s connected to Wi-Fi or 4G but nothing works

32. People who don’t know the difference between there, their, and they’re

33. People on electric scooters

34. People who swear

35. Missing your train

36. Getting locked out of your house

37. Paying tax

38. People spoiling TV shows

39. People who can’t spell

40. Your mobile phone battery dying

41. Splashing your favourite top/jeans with something

42. British weather

43. Having a smashed phone screen

44. Colleagues talking loudly in an open plan office

45. Realising the outfit you’ve picked out is dirty or needs ironing

46. People who seem to get lucky all the time

47. People who use ‘cool/slang’

48. The fight to get your bag from baggage reclaim after a flight

49. Hay fever