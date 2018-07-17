Youth production of Cats to be purr-fect

Rehearsals are well under way at the Millennium Forum for the annual Youth Productions musical of Cats which opens at the North West’s premier venue on Wednesday, July 25, and runs until Saturday, July 28.

Featuring a cast of the best in young local talent, this year’s production will showcase some of the stars of the future in this all singing, all dancing Andrew Lloyd Webber hit show.

This educational project, which has been running for twelve years, works with and develops local young people from all areas of the community throughout the North West to stage a major musical production. Some of the participants in previous productions have gone on to successful careers in the Arts/Entertainment world including Mairead Carlin (Celtic Woman), Dylan Reid (Once The Musical) and Rachel O’Connor (The Voice UK/Lord of the Dance Dangerous Games).

Inspired by T. S. Eliot’s Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats, this amazing spectacle unfolds in a junkyard playground and captivates audiences with feline favourites including Grizabella, Rum Tum Tugger, Mr. Mistoffelees, Macavity and Jennyanydots.

The Jellicle Cats come out to play on one extraordinary night of the year, at the Jellicle Ball. Individually, they recount their stories to entertain Old Deuteronomy, their sage and benevolent chief, who must ultimately elect one of the Cats to ascend to The Heaviside Layer and be restored into an entirely new Jellicle life.

Cats performs at the Millennium Forum from July 25 - 28. Tickets on 028 71 264455 or millenniumforum.co.uk