Youth council to ‘inspire’ future civic leaders

Almost 130 pupils from across the borough got a taste of political life by taking part in a special event at Mid and East Antrim Council.

A total of 13 post primary schools from Ballymena, Carrickfergus and Larne took part in the ‘Schools Youth Council’ at The Braid.

Pupils from Larne Grammar School, Carrickfergus College, Carrickfergus Grammar School, Cullybackey College, Downshire School and Slemish College participating at the mock council meeting. �Press Eye/Darren Kidd

Participants took park in a variety of activities which included exploring the role of council and councillors as well as looking at local government services.

Attendees also had the opportunity to experience a mock council meeting, giving them an insight to life as a councillor within the chamber. There was also an interactive good relations workshop.

The Mayor, Cllr Paul Reid, said: “I was delighted to welcome so many young people from throughout Mid and East Antrim to this Schools Youth Council event. We’ve been running this project for a number of years now, and this has been our largest event to date with representation from our schools in Ballymena, Carrickfergus and Larne.

“This event has been designed to help our young people learn first-hand about the role of their local council and we hope this has stirred a real interest in politics for these young citizens – our future leaders. Our hope is that through initiatives like this, our young people will be inspired to embrace the democratic process and become engaged in civic life and with civic leaders.

“Putting People First is Mid and East Antrim’s first Community Plan which has the vision of a strong, vibrant, safe and inclusive community. Events like this are important and significant to council as we continue to work together to create a better future for all.”

The project was supported by The Executive Office through council’s Good Relations Programme.

For more information and to keep up to date you can go to www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/GoodRelations