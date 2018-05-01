You’ll want more of NRC students’ version of Oliver!

With just over a week to opening night of their performance of the hit musical ‘Oliver’ in the Riverside Theatre, Northern Regional College students - under the auspices of Northern Lights Theatre Company in association with the Kelly Neill School of Dance - are pulling out all the stops to make this their best end of year show ever!

The bar is raised every year and while the students admit that it will be hard to top last year’s enjoyable performance of School of Legends, they are going all out to do just that.

Fagin and his gang.

Rehearsals started in earnest when the students returned from their Easter break and since then, they’ve been working all hours to do justice to Lionel Bart’s award winning musical and capture the essence of 19th century Dickensian London.

All Level 3 Performing Arts and Music students are involved in the production, either on stage or behind the scenes while the young chorus members are part of the Kelly Neill School of Dance.

The title role of Oliver is played by 11-year-old Louis McMaster, a pupil of Leaney Primary School in Ballymoney and Abbie McDowell from Antrim, takes on the role of the Artful Dodger.

The other leading roles are played by Kieran McKernan, (Fagin), CJ Porter, (Bill Sykes), Ewan Williams (Mr Bumble), Clarice Taggart (Nancy),Emmet Mullan (Mr Brownlow), Dionne Moore (Widow Corney), Connor McCandless (Mr Sowerberry), Tierna McLaughlin (Mrs Sowerberry).

Jonathan Boyd is the musical director, sound engineer is Noel McKeary and chorography is by Kelly Neill.

Second year student Clarice Taggart from Armoy who takes on the challenging role of Nancy admits that as she had never acted before and thought she would have preferred a more behind the scenes role.

“But I’m surprised at much I have really enjoyed myself and would feel a lot more confident now about getting involved in other productions.”

The past few weeks have been hectic for first year student Ewan Williams from Ballintoy who was juggling rehearsals for ‘Oliver’ with his commitments with Ballywillan Drama Group which has just finished a successful ten night run with ‘Les Miserables’ in the Riverside Theatre.

Producer and Performing Arts lecturer, Paul McMaster explained that the end of show is an ideal opportunity for students to showcase their newly developed skills in Drama, Dance and Music.

Paul added that while some of the cast had performed previously on stage, others had not – although he said it will be difficult for the audience to pick out the novices from among the performers.“Oliver was a really popular choice with the students as it includes so many well known songs including Food Glorious Food, Who Will Buy, You’ve Got to Pick a Pocket and Be Back Soon, as well as great opportunities for characterisation.”

Tickets for Oliver, which runs from May 10 - 12, are now available from the Riverside Theatre box office www.riversidetheatre.org.uk or telephone 028 7012 3123.