WW1 lessons for school pupils

Secondary school pupils from across the Causeway Coast and Glens have attended a special talk about the Great War and its legacy.

The event in Ballymoney Town was hosted by the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Brenda Chivers in conjunction with Council’s Museum Services.

Led by political historian and broadcaster Dr Éamon Phoenix, it examined the historical background of World War 1 and its local connections.

Pupils from Ballycastle High School, Ballymoney High School, Cross and Passion College in Ballycastle and Dalriada School were in attendance.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Brenda Chivers said: “This was an important opportunity for A-Level politics and history students to hear another voice reflecting on events of 100 years ago.

“Our thanks go to Dr Phoenix for delivering a thought provoking and insightful presentation which generated a great level of discussion from those in attendance.”

Following the talk, pupils had an opportunity to visit the ‘1918: Local Voices’ exhibition which explores the final stages of World War One through local experiences.

It featured a range of themes including the influenza epidemic, the 1918 General Election and social changes at that time.

