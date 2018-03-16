World famous landmarks join St Patrick’s celebrations

Tourism Ireland’s annual ‘global greening’ St Patrick’s Day initiative will this year see 290 major international landmarks take on an unfamiliar hue.
The patron saint is being honoured from Rome to Rio and from London to Las Vegas, as host of buildings and sites around the world turn green to celebrate St Patrick’s Day.
New sites taking part in 2018 include the Luxur Obélisque at the centre of the Place de la Concorde in Paris, the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge in New York, Tower 42 (the third-tallest skyscraper in the City of London), a giant Blue Whale skeleton in the Natural History Museum in London, the Emirates Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth, the Nimb Hotel in Copenhagen, the San Mamés stadium in Bilbao, The Venetian hotel in Las Vegas, the Lille Gate in Ypres in Belgium (one of several entrances into the old fortified city), the Lapland Hotels SnowVillage in Finland, and Zhongyuan Tower (a 388-metre tall steel tower in Zhengzhou, in Henan province, in China).
The newcomers are joined by some ‘old favourites’ which have gone green in previous years – including the Sydney Opera House, the London Eye, the Colosseum, the Leaning Tower of Pisa, the Great Wall of China, Niagara Falls, the TV Tower in Tbilisi, Navy Pier in Chicago and the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro.
The Tourism Ireland initiative has gone from strength to strength – from its beginning in 2010, with just the Sydney Opera House and the Sky Tower in Auckland going green, to this year, with around 290 sites in 48 countries taking part.
Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland, said: “This is the ninth year of Tourism Ireland’s Global Greening initiative and it’s bigger and better than ever this year, with some wonderful new additions like the Luxur Obélisque in Paris, the San Mamés stadium in Bilbao, Tower 42 in London and the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge in New York.
“St Patrick’s Day traditionally marks the real start of the tourism season for us; our aim is to bring a smile to the faces of people around the world and to convey the message that Ireland offers the warmest of welcomes and great fun, as well as wonderful scenery and heritage.”
Mr Gibbons added: “Our St Patrick’s programme spans mainland Europe, North America, Great Britain, Australia and New Zealand, as well as emerging tourism markets like China and the Middle East. We are using every opportunity to capitalise on Ireland’s heightened profile this week; the saturation coverage about the island of Ireland across the global airwaves, in newspapers and digital media, is an invaluable boost for our overall 2018 tourism promotional drive.”
• The full list of landmarks involved in the global greening initiative 2018
Note: first time ‘greenings’ marked *
Great Britain
Blue Whale skeleton in the Natural History Museum, London *
Tower 42, London *
London Eye
· Heron Tower, London
Nelson’s Column, London
· Selfridges, London
· Selfridges, Birmingham
· Trafalgar Square fountains, London *
· National Football Museum, Manchester *
· Gateshead Millennium Bridge, Newcastle upon Tyne
Emirates Spinnaker Tower, Portsmouth *
SEC Armadillo, Glasgow
SSE Hydro, Glasgow
North America
United States
· Empire State Building, New York
Mario M. Cuomo Bridge (Tappan Zee Bridge), New York *
· One World Trade Center, New York
Aisling Irish Community Center, New York
Wells Fargo building, Albuquerque
· 360 Residential Condominiums tower, Austin
· City Hall, Cedar Park
· Chicago Board of Trade building
· Civic Opera House, Chicago
Irish American Heritage Center, Chicago
John Hancock Center, Chicago
Novak Construction, Chicago
Navy Pier, Chicago
One Prudential Plaza, Chicago
Soldier Field, Chicago
State Street, Chicago
Wrigley Building, Chicago
Harbor Bridge, Corpus Christi *
· Omni Dallas Hotel, Dallas
· Reunion Tower, Dallas
· City Hall, Denver
· City Hall, Houston
· ‘Welcome’ sign, Las Vegas
· High Roller at The LINQ, Las Vegas
· Keep Memory Alive Event Center (KMAEC), Las Vegas
· MEET, Las Vegas *
· ONE Summerlin, Las Vegas *
· The Palazzo, Las Vegas *
· The Venetian, Las Vegas *
· Mercato della Pescheria (restaurant) at The Venetian, Las Vegas *
Junction Bridge pedestrian walkway and Main Street bridge, Little Rock
· Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans *
· City Hall, San Francisco
· Coit Tower, San Francisco
Canada
Niagara Falls (on both the Canadian and US sides)
Casa Loma, Toronto
City Hall, Toronto
The Distillery District, Toronto
Calgary Tower, Calgary
Chimo the polar bear, Cochrane *
Cochrane Polar Bear Habitat *
Cochrane sign *
Canadian Museum of Nature, Ottawa
· Cabot Tower on Signal Hill, St John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador
The Big Nickel, Sudbury
The Wawa Goose *
Mainland Europe
Austria
Burgtheater, Vienna
· Bridges on the Danube Canal, Vienna
Wiener Riesenrad (ferris wheel), Vienna
Bergiselschanze (ski jump), Innsbruck
Belgium
Grand Place, Brussels
Manneken Pis statue, Brussels (“dressed” in Irish costume)
Burg, Bruges
Town Hall, Dinant *
Celtic Cross, Fontenoy
Belfry, Mons
Lille Gate, Ypres *
Croatia
‘Lighting Giants’, Pula
Trsat Castle, Rijeka
Hotel Esplanade, Zagreb *
Museum of Contemporary Arts, Zagreb *
Kula Lotrščak, Zagreb *
New fountains, Zagreb
Cyprus
Municipal Town Hall, Nicosia
Denmark
Nimb Hotel, Copenhagen *
Radisson Collection Royal Hotel, Copenhagen
Estonia
Vabaduse Väljak (Freedom Square), Tallinn *
Finland
Lapland Hotels SnowVillage, Kittilä *
Oulu Theatre and Harbour ice rink *
Lighthouse on the frozen Lake Näsijärvi, Tampere *
Näsinneula (observation tower), Tampere
Tammerkoski Rapids, Tampere *
France
Luxur Obélisque, Place de la Concorde, Paris *
Beaugrenelle (shopping centre), Paris *
· BHV Marais (Bazar de l’Hôtel de Ville – department store), Paris
Centre Culturel Irlandais, Paris
· Château de la Muette (headquarters of the OECD), Paris
· Drugstore Publicis, Paris
Galeries Lafayette, Paris
· Irish Embassy, Paris
· Sleeping Beauty castle at Disneyland® Paris
University of Angers – ESTHUA, Angers *
Bordeaux Métropole Arena, Bordeaux *
Hôtel de Ville, Cannes
· La Croisette, Cannes
· Château et tour de la Castre, Cannes
· Palais des Festivals et des Congrès, Cannes
Tapis rouge lumineux (red carpet), Cannes
Collège Anatole France, Châteaudun *
Hôtel de Ville, Athis Mons
Hôtel de Ville, Grandvilliers
Hôtel de Ville, Mellac
Hôtel de Ville, Royan *
· Hôtel de Ville, Saint-Mandé
Palais de l’Europe (seat of the Council of Europe), Strasbourg *
Pont Neuf, Toulouse *
Georgia
TV Tower, Tbilisi
Germany
Funkturm Berlin
· Reichsburg Cochem
· Lighthouse building, Düsseldorf
· Altes Rathaus, Gescher
· McKiernan’s Irish Café, Gescher
‘Fridolin’ the carp statue, Höchstadt an der Aisch
· Rathaus (Town Hall), Limburg
· Allianz Arena, Munich
· BMW Welt, Munich
· Olympic Tower, Munich
· Offene Kirche St. Klara, Nürnberg
· Heidecksburg Castle, Rudolstadt
· Königsbau, Stuttgart *
· Neumünster church, Würzburg
Rathaus (Town Hall), Würzburg
Hungary
Müpa Budapest
Tüskecsarnok (indoor arena), Budapest
Italy
Irish Embassy, Rome *
Colosseum, Rome
Leaning Tower of Pisa
Campanile della Basilca di San Nicolò, Lecco *
Piazza Mercurio, Massa
Il Pozzo di San Patrizio (St Patrick’s Well), Orvieto
Torre del Moro, Orvieto *
Latvia
Riga Town Hall
Luxembourg
Hôtel de Ville, Luxembourg city
The Netherlands
· A’DAM Toren, Amsterdam
· De Mirandabad, Amsterdam *
· SkyLounge Amsterdam *
· Splendor Amsterdam
· Uilenburgersjoel Amsterdam *
· DOT, Groningen *
· Euromast, Rotterdam *
· SkyView Scheveningen Pier, The Hague
· Windmill, Weert
Poland
Palace of Culture and Science, Warsaw
Hotel President, Bielsko-Biala
Kosciuszki Street Bridge, Gdańsk
Uczniowska Street Bridge, Gdańsk
City Hall, Kalisz *
Spodek (arena), Katowice
Galeria Echo (shopping centre), Kielce
Kołobrzeg Pier, Kołobrzeg *
Father Bernatek (Kladka Bernatka) footbridge, Kraków
Lipska Street flyover, Kraków
Tauron Arena, Kraków
OFF Piotrkowska (shopping mall), Łódź *
Centre for the Meetings of Cultures, Lublin *
Latin School, Malbork *
Malbork Castle Museum (west wing), Malbork *
Museum of the City of Malbork *
Archaeological Museum, Poznań *
Bishop Jordan Bridge, Poznań *
· City Hall, Poznań
Grand Theatre, Poznań *
MTP Spire, Poznań *
Raczyński Library, Poznań
Brama Przemyska Bridge, Przemyśl *
Casimir Castle, Przemyśl *
City Hall, Przemyśl *
City Hall, Rzeszów
City Hall, Toruń *
· Browar Bojańczyków Cultural Centre, Wloclawek
· Bank Zachodni WBK headquarters, Wroclaw
· Centennial Hall, Wroclaw
· Grunwaldzki Bridge, Wroclaw
· National Museum, Wroclaw *
· Opera House, Wroclaw *
· Stadion Wroclaw
· University Bridge, Wroclaw
· University of Wroclaw *
· Szyb Maciej, Zabrze
City Hall, Zamość *
Portugal
Santuario Nacional de Cristo Rei (Christ the King statue), Lisbon
Museu Condes de Castro Guimarães, Cascais
Serbia
· Ada Bridge (Most na Adi), Belgrade
· Palace Albanija, Belgrade
· Hotel Moskva, Belgrade
· Canadian Embassy, Belgrade
· Glavna Pošta (main post office), Belgrade *
· Hotel Park, Belgrade
· House of the National Assembly of Serbia Narodna Skupstina, Belgrade
Slovak Republic
Radisson Blu Carlton Hotel, Bratislava
New building of the Slovak National Theatre, Bratislava
Slovenia
Ljubljana Castle, Ljubljana
Spain
Cibeles Fountain, Madrid
Puerta de Alcalá, Madrid
Plaza de España, Adeje, Tenerife
Tower of Hércules, A Coruña, Galicia
Fonts Bessones de la Plaça Catalunya, Barcelona
San Mamés stadium, Bilbao *
St Patrick’s Chapel, Llanes
Medieval tower, Llanes
Marbella arches
Edificio Anexo al Ayuntamiento, Murcia
Empresa Municipal de Aguas (EMUASA), Murcia *
Tortosa town *
Sweden
Vasa warship, Stockholm
Switzerland
The Rhine Falls, near Zurich
Australia and New Zealand
Australia
Sydney Opera House
Hyde Park Barracks, Sydney
State Library of New South Wales, Sydney
Town Hall, Sydney
The Big Kangaroo, Border Village
The Big Banana, Coffs Harbour
Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC), Brisbane
Optus Stadium, Perth *
The Bell Tower, Perth
Council House, Perth
Elizabeth Quay, Perth
New Zealand
Sky Tower, Auckland
Auckland Harbour Bridge *
· Auckland War Memorial Museum
· Eden Park, Auckland
Christchurch Airport
· Michael Fowler Centre, Wellington
Emerging Markets
Argentina
Lavalle Street, Buenos Aires *
Luján Cathedral, Buenos Aires *
Obelisk of Buenos Aires *
Brazil
Christ the Redeemer statue, Rio de Janeiro
Brasília Shopping (shopping centre), Brasília
Cathedral of Brasília, Brasília
Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil, Brasília
· Torre Digital, Brasília
· Teatro da Paz, Belém *
· Teatro Amazonas, Manaus
Torre da Globo (Globo TV Tower), Recife
· Torre da Globo, São Paulo
Catedral de Pedra, Canela *
Chile
Statue of the Virgin Mary on Cerro San Cristóbal, Santiago
China
Great Wall of China
Chengdu ICON YunDuan, Chengdu *
Canton Tower, Guangzhou
· Ruins of St Paul’s, Macau
· Nanjing CENBEST and Nanjing International Finance Center, Nanjing *
· Nanjing Eye (pedestrian bridge), Nanjing *
218 Building, Qujing, Yunnan *
· Grand Kempinski Hotel, Shanghai
Jiangxin Islet, Zhejiang *
Zhongyuan Tower, Zhengzhou, Henan Province *
Colombia
Torre Colpatria, Bogotá
Ethiopia
Monument to the Lion of Judah, Addis Ababa *
Israel
Sammy Ofer Stadium, Haifa *
Water Tower, Ramat Gan
City Hall, Tel Aviv
Japan
Yokohama Port Opening Memorial Hall, Tokyo *
Ise Ohtorii, Ise City
Yokohama Marine Tower, Naka Ward, Yokohama *
Kenya
Lion statue (made from re-cycled flip flops), Mount Kenya National Park *
Malaysia
Straits Quay lighthouse, Penang
Mexico
· El Ángel de la Independencia, Mexico City
Monumento a Álvaro Obregón, Mexico City
Monumento a la Revolución, Mexico City
· Paseo de la Reforma, Mexico City
Glorieta de los Caballos, Guadalajara *
La Minerva monument, Guadalajara
· Los Arcos, Guadalajara
· Monumento a los Niños Héroes, Guadalajara
· Palacio Municipal, Guadalajara
Parque Lineal Pablo Neruda, Guadalajara *
Paseo Chapultepec, Guadalajara
Rotonda de los Jaliscienses Ilustres, Guadalajara
Unidad Deportivo la Tucson, Guadalajara *
Nigeria
Abuja City Gate, Abuja *
Palestine
The Palestinian Museum, Ramallah *
Paraguay
López Presidential Palace (Palacio de los López), Asunción *
Metropolitan Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption, Asunción *
Russia
Izvestia Hall, Moscow
South Korea
Busan Cinema Center, Busan *
City Hall, Seoul
Uganda
Equator monument, Kayabwe
United Arab Emirates
Yas Viceroy hotel, Abu Dhabi
Burj Al Arab, Dubai
Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Dubai *
Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, Dubai
Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai *
Vietnam
Pen Monument, Hoan Kiem Lake, Hanoi *
Zambia
Freedom Statue, Lusaka *