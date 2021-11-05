Woman dies after Ballymoney collision

Police close the A26 Frocess Road at Ballymoney after a fatal road collision..Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Inspector Watt said: “At around 2:50pm, it was reported that a car and a lorry were involved in the incident.

“The female driver of the car sadly died at the scene as a result of her injuries. A male passenger of the car was taken to hospital following the incident.

“The Frosses Road remains closed in both directions between the Drones Road roundabout and the Kilraughts Road roundabout, as motorists are advised to seek alternative main routes for their journey.