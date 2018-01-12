‘With a little bit of luck’ you’ve got My Fair Lady tickets

“With a little bit of luck” you have already booked your tickets for Ballywillan Drama Group’s production of ‘My Fair Lady’ in Coleraine’s Riverside Theatre.

The show opens on January 19 and runs until February 3 - and opening night and the first matinee performance are sold out already!

Brought to you by one of the leading amateur theatre groups in Northern Ireland, who had three weeks of sell-out performances for their last musical Annie, Ballywillan have assembled a cast of local actors to head the company as they tell the story of Eliza Doolittle’s transformation from Cockney flower girl to society lady.

Lerner and Loewe’s musical, based on George Bernard Shaw’s Pygmalion, is a masterpiece of modern theatre and inextricably woven into the fabric of twentieth century culture.

Don’t miss this superb family friendly musical, the perfect remedy for those cold winter evenings – it’s abso-bloomin-lutely-luverly.

Book now www.ulster.ac.uk/riverside