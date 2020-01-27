Winner Briege is over the ‘honey’moon

North coast newlyweds can look forward to the holiday of a lifetime after Coleraine based travel agent Briege McAuley was crowned ‘Honeymoon Planner of the Year’ for the second year running.

Briege, who runs her own leisure and corporate travel service from her home, with the support of independent travel company, Travel Counsellors, was delighted to beat eight other contenders to the top spot at the 5th Northern Ireland Wedding Awards 2020.

Around 500 of the country’s top wedding specialists gathered on January 21, at The Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast to hear the winners of the annual wedding awards.

A delighted Briege said: “It’s an honour to win Honeymoon Planner of the Year at the Northern Ireland Wedding Awards, and a real privilege to help couples to plan their dream holidays, making memories that will last a lifetime.”

With 25-years’ experience in the travel industry, and having travelled all over the globe, Briege uses Travel Counsellors specialised technology to search through thousands of travel options to create tailor-made travel experiences based on customers personal preferences.

As well as running a top class travel service, Briege is also a mum to three kids and wife to Andrew, so her dedication to work whilst juggling family life has paid off.

Briege added: “Being available during the evenings and weekends means my customers can speak to me at a time that suits them, and running my own business from home means I can take the time to get to know them personally.

“I think my customers really value the personal, caring service and attention to detail I offer through running my business, providing tailored travel experiences you can’t get online.”