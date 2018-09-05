Wings Appeal launched at Cloonavin

The 100th anniversary of the R.A.F.A Wings Appeal has been launched with a special reception in Clooonavin.

The event was hosted by The Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Trevor Clarke

Welcoming the guests, the Deputy Mayor said: “The Wings Appeal is the RAF Association’s on going fundraising campaign, helping to support serving and ex-RAF personnel and their families.

“When a donation is made, the money ensures no one will face poverty, loneliness or long term suffering. I was delighted to meet with volunteers today and personally congratulate them on their selfless commitment to the RAF and I would encourage everyone to show their support and donate to this very worthy cause.”

The R.A.F.A Wings Appeal is dependent on the generosity of the public and the ongoing hard work of all volunteers.

To donate, please visit www.rafa.org.uk/get-involved/donation/