Willie’s Indonesian earthquake appeal

Portrush charity fundraiser Willie Gregg has come to the aid of earthquake victims from the Indonesian island of Lombok.

Willie, who set up a charity to help orphans in Thailand after the Boxing Day Tsunami of 2004, was moved to tears by TV footage of the latest disaster.

He immediately sent £1,500 from the coffers of Willie’s Orphan Fund to a Dutchman called Chaim Fetter who founded the Peduli Anak Foundation, which looks after street children on Lombok.

Mr Fetter explained to Willie that the earthquake had decimated shelters he had built up over the last 14 years for abused, exploited and neglected children.

Willie said: “This just reminded me of the human suffering after the 2004 Tsunami. I was in tears watching the coverage and just knew I had to do something.

“Chaim has set up a soup kitchen but urgently needs water, pots, pans, cooking utensils, cups, plates and cutlery so I sent him £1,500 from Willie’s Orphan Fund and I’m now appealing to everyone who has been so generous in the past helping the Thai orphans to rally around again and help these childen in Lombok.”

Willie added: “I must stress that this is not a ‘sticking plaster’ appeal, I am fully committed to helping these children every step of the way while also fulfilling my commitments to the children in Thailand whom we support through Willie’s Orphan Fund.”

If you would like to donate, go to the Willie’s Orphan Fund page on Faceboook.