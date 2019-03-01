What’s The Story Rory comes to Riverside

What’s The Story, Rory comes to the Riverside Theatre in Coleraine on March 14.

Rory O’Connor is Ireland’s favourite online funny man and best-selling author, otherwise known through his social media sketches as Rory’s Stories.

Rory’s Stories takes a hilarious and frank look at every aspect of Irish life. From the GAA to

the Guards and everything in between, Rory’s quick comedic wit perfectly captures what it

means to be Irish.

Bringing his sketches to life in his stand up shows, he has sold out venues across Ireland, and even as far as Australia and the Middle East.

Book now at the theatre Box Office on 028 70 123123 or online www.ulster.ac.uk/riverside/whats-on/whats-the-story-rory